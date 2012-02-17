And Now For A Quick Story About Ace Greenberg's Days At Bear Stearns

Business Insider was chatting with Lee Munson, CEO of Portfolio LLC. Back during the tech boom in 2001, The Observer wrote a story about him as a cavalier Wall Street dynamo.



Now he lives in New Mexico with his wife and kids — enough said — but he still has stories to share about his time at Bear Stearns during the bad old days.

According to him, legendary CEO Ace Greenberg used to spend time every day walking up and down the aisles through the office saying hello everyone. Maybe it was for exercise, maybe it was just to let everyone know he was there, really there.

If you’ve got an Ace story, don’t hesitate to share.

