This morning is just like yesterday morning. Except exactly the opposite.



Everything is higher. Oil is back near $99, silver is back near $35.50, the dollar is down.

France is up 0.33%. Germany is up 0.53%, and Athens is higher by 1.9%.

US futures are all higher as well.

RISK ON.

Get the full low down on futures here at FinViz.

