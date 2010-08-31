And Now Even The Administration Is Talking About A Double Dip

It isn’t just Roubini and the other Dr. Dooms out there.



Now the call is coming from inside the house!

Advisor Austan Goolsbsee is set to appear on Larry King tonight:

BLITZER: How worried are you about a double dip recession?

GOOLSBEE: I don’t think we will have a double dip recession. But it’s –clearly anybody should keep their eye on that. You saw at the Jackson Hole fed conference in Wyoming that the – the fed is – is saying that. The central bankers from around the world are paying attention to it. I think if we passed a small business recovery bill, if we do what the president is asking and extend the middle class tax cuts, and if we go with his export initiative – he’s outlined various ideas to promote exports. I don’t think we will have a double dip recession. But it’s clearly something we’ve got to – we’ve got to be mindful, and we’ve got to prevent.

(via @Rortybomb)

