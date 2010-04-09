And Now Bullish Sentiment Is Zooming Into The Extreme Zone

(This guest post previously appeared at the author’s blog)



Sentiment continues to surge along with the rising market. Today’s results from the AAII and the Investor’s Intelligence poll are both showing above average levels of bullishness. The AAII is reporting a 1.6% increase over last week in overall bullishness to 42.9% (see here). Bearish sentiment has fallen to 30.9%. Bullish sentiment is above the historical average of 39% while bearish sentiment is also slightly above its historical average of 30%. Although we are not quite at “extreme” levels investors are showing a greatly increased risk appetite.

The Investors Intelligence survey of financial advisers showed a similar trend in rising bullish sentiment. Bullish advisers jumped to 48.9% from 48.3% while bearish sentiment fell to 18.9%. Sentiment continues to march towards the January highs when bullishness reached 52% and bearishness was just 16%.

Source: InvestorsIntelligence.com

Read more market commentary at PragCap.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.