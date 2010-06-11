And Now Bob Prechter Is Bullish On The Euro

Pay attention folks. This is gathering steam.



The ranks of the euro bulls is gaining names. This morning it was Jim Rogers, and now Bob Prechter is saying on CNBC that the dollar’s run is over.

And to his credit, Prechter has DEFINITELY been a dollar bull of late. In fact he’s generally been a dollar perma-bull over time.

In addition to the argument that the selloff is overdone, Prechter also cited something about Elliot Waves (which is his thing).

Expect to see more boldfaced names come out of the woodwork and declare themselves euro bulls over the next several days.

