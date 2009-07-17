Bank Of America Beats Earnings, But Business Is Miserable

And here’s another bank beating expectations.



Bank of America (BAC) says it earned $.33 per share, surpassing expectations by $.05. Revenue of $33.1 billion came in a bit light, and there were all kinds of one-timey events in the quarter that may make some of this meaningless.

From the announcement:

Results were driven by continued strong revenue performance in the wholesale capital markets businesses as well as in home loans, complemented by the previously announced gains on the sale of China Construction Bank (CCB) shares and the sale of the company’s merchant processing business to a joint venture. These positives were somewhat offset by continuing high credit costs, including additions to the reserve for loan and lease losses, as well as significant negative credit valuation adjustments on certain liabilities including the Merrill Lynch structured notes and the impact of a special Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) assessment.

…

“Difficult challenges lie ahead from continued weakness in the global economy, rising unemployment and deteriorating credit quality that will affect our performance for the rest of the year and into 2010,” [Ken] Lewis said. “However, we are convinced that Bank of America will weather the storm and emerge as an acknowledged leader in financial services in the United States and around the world.”

“Most importantly, we continue to serve our customers and clients around the world every day, helping them with their accounts, meeting their financial needs and adding new business,” Lewis added.

This part is ominous:

The provision for credit losses was $13.4 billion, flat with the first quarter. Credit losses were higher than the prior quarter and reserves, which were increased by $4.7 billion, were added across most consumer portfolios and the commercial portfolio reflecting the impact of the weak economy. Nonperforming assets were $31.0 billion compared with $25.6 billion at March 31, 2009, reflecting the continued deterioration in economic conditions. The 2009 coverage ratios and amounts shown in the following table include Merrill Lynch.

The stock is down a little pre-market.

More to come.

