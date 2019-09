Because it’s Friday, and Kate Upton won’t stop dancing, here’s another video of everyone’s favourite (usually half-dressed) model dancing.



This time however, she has some special guests, two “cave dwellers” at the MLB Fan Cave. Take a look:

Your browser does not support iframes.

[MLB Fancave]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.