And Now ANOTHER Analyst Thinks Apple Might Miss Its Own Guidance

The sentiment around Apple has turned unbelievably negative.After years of destroying expectations, analysts now think it might not even beat its own guidance.



Last week, Citi put out revenue estimates below Apple’s revenue guidance.

Today, Jefferies analyst Peter Misek says Apple could miss its own guidance thanks the the Samsung Galaxy S IV.

He warns that iPhone sales could have fallen off in the second half of March as people wait to see the S IV.

He currently has revenue of $41 billion for this quarter, which is at the low end of Apple’s guidance, but has a “25 per cent probability” of Apple whiffing.

If Apple were to somehow miss it would be a real mess.

