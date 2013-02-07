And Now, An Allegorical Illustration Depicting The Future Of Dell

Michael Dell has taken his company, Dell, private.



Yesterday, we published his secret plan for the company.

Today, we have something that might be even better.

An awesome allegorical illustration of Dell and his company’s shareholders.

It was sent to us by a reader named Nickolay Lamm, who says his mother made it.

Lamm also sent us these notes for the illustration:

It shows Michael Dell looking at the future of Dell (which is going to rely on cloud computing as part of its IT services). Behind him are angry shareholders (using their smartphones) whom Michael is putting in the past and not paying attention to.

The fact that these shareholders behind him are using smartphones symbolizes Michael putting consumer electronics/PCs in the past and transforming Dell into an IT company.

Behold!

Photo: Yelena Lamm, an employee at MyVoucherCodes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.