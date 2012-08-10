And Now A Ballroom Dancer Has Listed His NYC Penthouse For $95 Million

Photo: Halstead Properties

It’s been a record couple of weeks for the high-end real estate market in New York City, at least on the sale side.In late July, an octagonal-shaped apartment at CitySpire hit the market for $100 million, becoming the most expensive piece of residential real estate for sale in Manhattan.



A week later, steel tycoon Leroy Schacter listed a pair of condos at 15 Central Park West for $95 million, five times what he paid for them.

Now, a second apartment—this one at nearby 50 Central Park West—has gone up for sale, also with a $95 million price tag, according to The New York Times‘ Vivian S. Toy.

The nine-room penthouse atop the Ritz Carlton Hotel has a glass-encased solarium and large terrace, according to the listing.

The seller’s name has not been revealed, but the NYT was able to dig up this:

The owner bought the duplex under a limited-liability company for $19.95 million in 2006. He promptly put another $7 million into a complete renovation, designed by the architectural firm Gustavson/Dundes, which gave the space a very contemporary look, including a sleek steel and glass staircase with treads that can be lighted from below.

Ms. Weston would not identify the owner, but said he was a ballroom dancer — Argentine tango, to be precise. That much is apparent when you enter the apartment to behold a 42-foot-long ballroom with ebony-stained wide-plank oak floors.

While sales in the price range of this new trio of listings are extremely rare, they are not unheard of. Earlier this year a Russian billionaire’s daughter paid a record $88 million for an apartment at 15 Central Park West, and the Prime Minister of Qatar is rumoured to have dropped $100 million on the penthouse at the still-under-construction One57 condo in Midtown.

A few photos from the new listing (via Halstead Properties):

Photo: Halstead Properties

Photo: Halstead Properties

Now meet the big shots who live at 15 Central Park West >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.