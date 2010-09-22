And Now A Ceiling Collapsed At The Worst-Planned International Sports Event Ever

India’s humiliation continued this morning as a ceiling collapsed at the weightlifting arena of the Commonwealth Games, according to Times Of India.
Yesterday a pedestrian bridge collapsed. Construction has been delayed and inadequate all summer in the lead-up to next week’s international sports event.
See photos of everything that’s gone wrong >
And here’s a video from this morning:
