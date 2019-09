After chatter about Morgan Stanley CDS this morning (they’re trading around the same level as some Italian banks, a Bloomberg story noted), equity traders are dumping the stock.



The firm’s stock is already off over 5% this morning, minutes after the opening.

FT Alphaville has some perspective >

