Prior to its dip, the NASDAQ-100 was just over 2400. It then plunged to about 2280. Right now it’s at 2340, which is right in the middle. The scene in the S&P 500 is similar.



You bought the dip, right?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.