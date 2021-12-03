Sarah Jessica Parker lent iconic ‘Sex and the City’ fashion pieces to ‘And Just Like That…’ from her personal archive, costume designers say

Sarah Jessica Parker used iconic ‘Sex and the City’ fashion items from her own closet in the upcoming reboot. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images; New Line Cinema/HBO

The “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…” premieres on HBO Max on December 9.

Some of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic fashion items will reappear in the reboot, including her blue Manolo Blahnik heels.

Costume designer Molly Rogers told Insider the pieces came from Sarah Jessica Parker’s personal archive.

When you’ve played a role as iconically fashionable as Carrie Bradshaw, it makes sense that you would want to take home a few stylish souvenirs from the set — or the whole closet.

In November, Sarah Jessica Parker told Vogue that she “kept every single solitary thing” from her time on “Sex and the City.” Speaking to Insider, the costume designers for the show’s upcoming reboot, “And Just Like That…,” revealed she lent them items from the archive for the new series.

“When we did reach into the past for an iconic piece that was in Sarah Jessica’s archive, we wanted to place it somewhere where it would shock and surprise in a good way or it had some relevancy,” Molly Rogers told Insider.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

“We didn’t want to toss them around or treat these items poorly, because they’re beloved,” Rogers continued. “There’s no show really like this, that has these iconic pieces where people say, ‘Ooh, the cupcake handbag from Judith Leiber.’ … Viewers almost have relationships with them.”

Fellow costume designer Danny Santiago agreed, saying the iconic items are like “characters” and that he and Rogers worked tirelessly to give them all “moments” that fans would be excited to see.

“A big moment for one of them,” Rogers teased.

In her Vogue interview, Parker had revealed she’d kept many items from the original series, from the iconic blue Manolo Blahnik heels Mr. Big proposed to Carrie with in the first movie to the bedazzled panties her character wore during an ill-fated fashion show.

Parker, pictured left with Mario Cantone, wears the famous blue Manolo Blahnik heels in ‘And Just Like That…’ Right, she wore the shoes in a scene with Chris Noth in ‘Sex and the City.’ Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images; New Line Cinema/HBO

Rogers and Santiago, who both worked on “Sex and the City,” also spoke about the excitement of seeing these items years after the original series and film adaptations wrapped, saying the pieces were all still in “perfect condition” after being stored away for over a decade in Parker’s archive.

“You would open a box and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t seen those since I bought them at Century 21 in 1999,'” Rogers said. “They are the same.”

Sarah Jessica Parker also kept a purple sequin Fendi baguette from the original series. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The highly anticipated “Sex and the City” reboot premieres on HBO Max on December 9. The 10-episode series is described as a “second chapter” of the beloved show, which aired in 1998 and ran for six seasons. The cast also appeared in two features films.

“And Just Like That…” follows main characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to an August press release.