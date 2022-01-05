‘And Just Like That’ is reportedly cutting out a Chris Noth cameo from the finale amid the actor’s sexual-assault allegations

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Warning: This story includes “And Just Like That…” spoilers.

Chris Noth will no longer be included in the “And Just Like That…” season finale, according to TV Line.

The news comes after Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women last month.

“And Just Like That…” will no longer be including actor Chris Noth in the show’s season finale amid sexual assault allegations against the actor, TV Line reported.

Noth’s Mr. Big died in the first episode of the “Sex and the City” revival after experiencing a heart attack.

He was reportedly supposed to reunite with his wife, Carrie Bradshaw, in a cameo in the season finale, but the scene will not make it to air, according to TV Line.

Representatives for “And Just Like That…” declined to comment on the matter.

The news comes after Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women last month. He has denied the accusations.

Representatives for Noth did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.