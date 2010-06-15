Guess what? The normals – and everyone else – do not care about Facebook’s privacy policy anymore…again.



A month ago, almost a thousand people visited QuitFacebookDay.com through its Bit.ly link, http://bit.ly/9R4ztP.

On Friday, that link saw just 10 clicks.

Likewise, on May 15, 1,600 people visited OpenBook.org, a site designed to show how some Facebook users publish private information publicly.

On Friday, the same Bit.ly link saw 19 clicks.

Obviously, visits to a site through Bit.ly don’t account for all its visitors, but they are likely proportional to overall traffic.

We always figured that no matter how awkward Facebook’s handling of the media’s concern over privacy got, no one would actually quit the site. That’s what the numbers bore out.

Here are a couple charts:

