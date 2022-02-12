13 of the most cringeworthy things that happened on ‘And Just Like That’

- Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season one finale of “And Just Like That.”
- The revival of “Sex and the City” has inspired polarizing chatter online.
- There are equally valid reasons to cringe at either Carrie, Miranda, or Charlotte’s behavior.
This is a normal reaction that an adult of any age with responsibilities would have, but “And Just Like That” ties Carrie’s reaction to her older age and makes her appear desperate to befriend the young girl who has a similar life to the one she used to have.
It’s an unnecessary, pessimistic view of aging. Loud people are rude, no matter how old you are.
But by the season finale, “Seeing the Light,” the Samantha references are pointless. We don’t need to know Samantha and Carrie are getting drinks in Paris if we don’t get to see it. What is the point of an implied happy ending between the friends when we probably will never see Samantha and Carrie together on-screen again? It’s like rubbing salt in a wound.
If it’s meant to be ironic, that doesn’t come across well. It’s actually a very uncomfortable moment and the opposite of “woke.”
The cringey part of the situation isn’t that the blow job almost happens — married adults enjoying their sex life is all perfectly normal and great. It’s the fact that even though on-screen, Lily doesn’t appear to see anything, Charlotte treats her like a child, telling her she was checking Harry’s penis for cancer. Then “And Just Like That” wants us to buy that Lily, who is 15, actually believes her mom. It’s enough to make us blush with embarrassment.
To make things worse, Carrie and Miranda appear shocked that Charlotte still has oral sex with Harry. This is the opposite of an empowering story about sex for women in their 50s.
It was later reported by The New York Times that what Carrie is wearing is actually called a “lehenga.” Divyak D’Souza, an Indian stylist and host of the country’s version of “Say Yes to the Dress,” told the Times that saris (“an uncut piece of fabric that’s wrapped around the body and draped over a shoulder”) are “a common garb for many Indian women even for everyday wear.”
By contrast, a lehenga is three parts: the “floor-length skirt,” “a crop top,” and the “stole-like drape” piece, “tends to be brought out more for festive occasions and weddings,” D’Souza told the Times.
At the celebration, Seema is also forced into stereotypes often applied to South Asian women when we learn that she lies to her parents about the fact that she’s single.
But Miranda’s choice on the season finale, “Seeing the Light,” is also cringey because it’s so out of character for Miranda to turn down a career opportunity for “love.” People make sacrifices all of the time, but Miranda and Che’s relationship is simply too unbelievable for Miranda’s choice to be anything else except cringy.
To make matters worse, in almost every early scene when Nya (Karen Pittman) shows up, Miranda says something racially insensitive and it somehow becomes Nya’s responsibility to inform and educate her. This includes a scene where Nya is getting mugged and Miranda asks if she was “a white savior.”
It’s maddening to watch her seal Big’s fate by crying and holding him instead of running for the phone and calling for help as we are all trained to do in an emergency.
It’s disgusting to think about, but mostly because no good friend would ever get drunk and have sex when they’re supposed to be caring for someone, no matter what their sexuality is.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Every single Jennifer Aniston movie, ranked by critics