‘And Just Like That’ star Cynthia Nixon reveals Miranda’s love interest on the revival was originally supposed to be a different new character — another straight woman

Karen Pittman and Cynthia Nixon on ‘And Just Like That.’ Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max;Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

In a new “AJLT” documentary, Cynthia Nixon said Miranda’s love interest was meant to be Nya Wallace.

But she thought watching two straight women fall in love was not “very sexy at all.”

Nixon suggested to showrunner Michael Patrick King that Miranda fall for “butch” Che Diaz instead.

Cynthia Nixon revealed on HBO Max’s new “And Just Like That” documentary that her character Miranda’s love interest wasn’t always intended to be nonbinary comedian Che Diaz, who’s played by Sara Ramirez.

“So originally, when Michael was sort of trying to think about what would happen in our season, he talked about Nya, Miranda’s professor, being the romantic relationship,” Nixon said in the documentary, referring to “And Just Like That” showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Nixon said she voiced her concerns about the original plan to King and the writers: “Nya was a straight character and Miranda’s a straight character and I was like, ‘That doesn’t sound very sexy at all.'” She said she didn’t like the idea of two middle-aged women “fumbling around,” both figuring out their sexuality at the same time.

She said she wondered why Miranda’s new love couldn’t be “this butch person that you’re talking about having for Carrie.”

Sara Ramirez on ‘And Just Like That.’ Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

King took Nixon’s suggestion, and it wound up being a very controversial choice among “Sex and The City” fans.

Che and Miranda’s first hook-up is jarring for many reasons, most explicitly because Miranda is meant to be taking care of Carrie after hip surgery. Instead of helping her friend use the bathroom, Miranda is letting Che finger her in the kitchen, which results in Carrie spilling a Snapple bottle full of her own pee all over herself.

The development of Miranda and Che’s relationship, which culminated in Miranda choosing to leave New York City and follow Che to Los Angeles in the season finale, is also part of the reason why “And Just Like That” has been criticized online for the way Miranda’s longtime husband Steve has been portrayed on the series. Author Roxane Gay was compelled to tweet asking why the writers seem to “hate” Steve.

When Miranda breaks up with Steve, he tells her he just wants her to be happy. Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

However, Nixon has defended Miranda and her character’s choices while promoting the show. “I think some people are not loving seeing these characters maybe off-kilter, but I love that,” she said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” via Us Weekly. “Miranda is so overwhelmed by how attracted she is to Che and how off-kilter that Che has thrown her that she becomes Charlotte and starts doing The Rules.”

She labeled Miranda’s love affair a “mid-life crisis” but said, “Out of crises come really productive things.”

“And Just Like That…The Documentary” is available to stream now on HBO Max, as are all 10 episodes of the “Sex and the City” revival series.