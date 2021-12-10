‘And Just Like That…’ costume designer compared shopping for the reboot to ‘dumpster diving’ at times

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…,” premiered on HBO Max on December 9.

The series’ costume designers said that sourcing for the series was like “dumpster diving” at times.

“The mix of the high and the low has always been the DNA of the show,” Molly Rogers told Insider.

Creating iconic looks for the “Sex and the City” reboot may sound like a glamorous job.

However, “And Just Like That…” costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago say many outfits featured in the new series included vintage pieces and even items from thrift stores.

“There was definitely some ‘dumpster diving’ happening,” Rogers jokingly told Insider. “Coming out of the pandemic, I was feeling like I didn’t want to consume much.”

“We chose carefully and, of course, [designers] send so much for us to look at and choose from,” Rogers continued. “We were being very picky and going for the recycled, vintage look of it all and sprinkling in the modern.”

One bargain item that received a lot of attention online was a bold printed maxi dress

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In July, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted on set wearing the printed dress over a button-up shirt and paired with a Gucci x Balenciaga hourglass bag, one of the “it” bags of the moment.

Some eagle-eyed fans claimed the dress came from Forever 21, and many gawked at the idea that fashionista Carrie Bradshaw would ever be caught wearing a “fast-fashion” item. This was later disproven after Rogers and Santiago said the dress was a vintage design that the fashion chain later replicated, according to WWD.

Although the dress wasn’t a fast-fashion item, it was still unbelievably cheap and found at a thrift store — “I think I paid maybe $US5 ($AU7) or $US6 ($AU8) for it,” Rogers told WWD.

“The mix of the high and the low has always been the DNA of the show,” Rogers told Insider.

The original series was famous for using vintage clothing in new and interesting ways

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in the opening credits of ‘s ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO

For instance, the iconic white tulle skirt that Carrie wears in the opening credits of the original series was famously pulled from a bargain bin.

“I was in a showroom and there was a bucket on the floor, for like, five dollars each or something, and I pull out this tulle skirt, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, let’s just take this. We’ll see,'” costume designer Patricia Field said in an interview for Emmy TV Legends in 2012.

“So when I showed it to Sarah Jessica, she loved it … She felt it,” she continued.

“That’s something we really love to do,” Santiago said. “Pat [Field] and Molly did that in the series, and we did that in the movies as well. That’s part of the brand. Before it was cool or chic to wear recycled or vintage clothing, they were already doing it.”

“And Just Like That…” premiered on HBO Max on December 9. The 10-episode series is described as a “second chapter” of the show, which aired in 1998 and ran for six seasons. The cast also appeared in two feature films.