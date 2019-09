Not wildly dramatic, but the vindication of Japanese dip-buyers is obviously not going to come easily.



The Nikkei is off 1.4% after yesterday’s big 4%+ move.

Still, at least it’s a normal looking move, and not wild, whipsaw action.

