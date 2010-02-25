And If This Healthcare Proposal Fails, Here's Obama's Plan C

Today The White House is holding a “bipartisan” healthcare summit, which will be televized at 10:00.



(We’ve outlined the details of the current proposal here.)

But if it fails, Obama actually has a third plan, according to Laura Meckler at WSJ.

It’s pretty modest sounding, and it would end up covering about half as many people as the “comprehensive” schemes that have been floated so far:

It would do that by requiring insurance companies to allow people up to 26 years old to stay on their parents’ health plans, and by modestly expanding two federal-state health programs, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, one person said. The cost to the federal government would be about one-fourth the price tag for the broader effort, which the White House has said would cost about $950 billion over 10 years.

So basically this would help kids and just-graduated college students, two groups that tend to fall through the cracks. We could see the GOP getting behind this, though it’d be a huge disappointment to progressives.

