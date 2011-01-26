And Here's What Obama Will Say About Social Security Reform Tonight

From the National Journal’s draft of tonight’s speech, there’s one paragraph about Social Security. Nothing that will offend anyone:



To put us on solid ground, we should also find a bipartisan solution to strengthen Social Security for future generations. And we must do it without putting at risk current retirees, the most vulnerable, or people with disabilities; without slashing benefits for future generations; and without subjecting Americans’ guaranteed retirement income to the whims of the stock market.

Come back at 8:30 for our liveblog.

