And Here's What Obama Will Say About Social Security Reform Tonight

Joe Weisenthal
social security

From the National Journal’s draft of tonight’s speech, there’s one paragraph about Social Security. Nothing that will offend anyone:

To put us on solid ground, we should also find a bipartisan solution to strengthen Social Security for future generations.  And we must do it without putting at risk current retirees, the most vulnerable, or people with disabilities; without slashing benefits for future generations; and without subjecting Americans’ guaranteed retirement income to the whims of the stock market.

Come back at 8:30 for our liveblog.

