And Here's Richard Branson Getting Into A Scuffle With A Manta Ray

Between kite-surfing, jet-setting and teaching TV anchors how to play pool, Virgin Group Founder and Chairman Sir Richard Branson has also found some time to save Manta Rays in Mexico.



It appears that one of the rays got a little too close for comfort while the mogul was filming an advertorial for the cause.

Branson writes on his blog:

As you can see the Manta Ray was coming straight for me. I left it too late to go left or right of it and ended up going straight over its back.

Watch the brief encounter (accompanied by some dramatic music) below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Richard Branson – Manta Outtake from Blue Sphere Media on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.