And Here's Goldman's Response To The Published Emails

Goldman’s response to the Senate’s claim that the bank was a self-interested promoter of risky and complicated financial schemes that helped trigger the crisis is now online.



Their first sentence is, “The financial crisis has been a humbling experience for every participant in the financial system.”

From what little we’ve read so far, their response looks like more of the same. The main arguments being, we’re market-makers, we work for our clients and “We did not take one directional “bet.”

Their defence for making more money than they lost trading against mortgage backed securities is that they were motivated by fear of the unknown.

