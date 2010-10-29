And Here's A Fourth Reason To Fear An Imminent Selloff

We’ll keep adding to the reasons to be worried as we see them Here’s where we stand now…



The first two we’ve talked about a lot: The election and the FOMC will soon be gone, as reasons to be excited.

The third we mentioned earlier: mutual fund selling.

The fourth: Bullishness is in the nosebleed levels, according to the latest AAII report. Bears are down to just 21.6% of investors.

Not surprisingly, with stocks seemingly impervious to all kinds of bad news (including yesterday’s big QE-lite report), people are having a hard time justifying the bear view… and that’s when there’s trouble.

Update: Here’s the chart from Bespoke. Bullish sentiment is at a 2-year high.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.