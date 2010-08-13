And Here Are The Photos They'll Be Looking At In 50 Years When They Write About The Great Recession

We recently published some colour photos of the Great Depression, which make that era look a lot familiar than when it is viewed in black and white.



The more-familiar black-and-white shots are moving, but they make the Depression seem completely dissimilar to the vivid colour era in which we live today.

And right now we find ourselves in an economy that has several unsettling parallels to the Great Depression, one that in many ways is the worst economy since that horrific decade.

Below, as a complement to our gallery of colour photos on the Great Depression, we’ve put together a gallery of photos from today. In 50 years, when historians write about this period–the Great Recession–it will be photos like these that tell the story.

