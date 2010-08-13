And Here Are The Photos They'll Be Looking At In 50 Years When They Write About The Great Recession

We recently published some colour photos of the Great Depression, which make that era look a lot familiar than when it is viewed in black and white.
The more-familiar black-and-white shots are moving, but they make the Depression seem completely dissimilar to the vivid colour era in which we live today.
And right now we find ourselves in an economy that has several unsettling parallels to the Great Depression, one that in many ways is the worst economy since that horrific decade.
Below, as a complement to our gallery of colour photos on the Great Depression, we’ve put together a gallery of photos from today. In 50 years, when historians write about this period–the Great Recession–it will be photos like these that tell the story.
Job seekers line up to register at a City of Miami job fair in Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2010. Florida's unemployment rate is at 11.8 per cent, the highest in Florida in almost 35 years. Nearly 1,087,000 workers were searching for a paycheck in Florida in December. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
In this Jan. 28, 2009, file photo after an overnight snowfall, Neil Floyd starts a fire to keep warm outside his tent in the small tent city, where he lives with other homeless people in Camden, N.J. More than 37 million Americans live in poverty, and the vast majority of them are in line for extra help under the giant economic stimulus package coming out of Congress. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, file)
A mannequin sits among cartons with discount signs at a French Connection store on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2009. Retail sales disappointed in July and the number of newly laid-off workers filing claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week. The latest government reports reinforced concerns about how quickly consumers will be able to contribute to a broad economic recovery. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
This could be the worst summer for jobs for teenagers since the Great Depression: The unemployment rate among 16-17 year olds is 29.1% (from a 1980's peak of 27.1%)
Unidentified students walk past an information board with jobs posted at the Darla Moore School of Business Friday, Aug. 21, 2009, at The University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina is one of 17 states that saw the unemployment rate fall this month, a positive sign even as the pain of joblessness remains widespread.(AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
Source: Business Insider
Shelves are stocked at the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009. Around Vermont, demand is up at food shelves as Vermonters lose jobs, try to make ends meet on unemployment and struggle with heating, food and fuel costs. Many charities say they have been able to meet the demand with donations from food drives at businesses, church groups and schools, but wonder if they'll raise enough during the upcoming holiday season. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
Source: Kansas City Star
Meanwhile, child-care costs are soaring. The average cost of care for a 4-year-old child in a centre, ranges from more than $4,050 in Mississippi to more than $13,150 a year in Massachusetts.)
In this photo taken April 27, 2010, Mother House Crisis nursery teacher Tammy Helton, rear, and family enhancement coordinator, Tiltyla Stone, clean pudding off 15-month-old Jesus at the facility in Rockford, Ill. States' budget woes hitting programs for kids hard and the centre worries decreased funding will force the centre to reduce its hours. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Source: NACCRRA (2010)
Goldman Sachs settled the financial fraud case against it brought up by SEC for mere $550 million in July 2010. The bank had over 17 days with more than $100 million of daily trading revenue in Q2 '10..
David Viniar, Goldman Sach's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is seated as protesters hold up signs and cut outs of Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, rear, during a break in testimony at the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on Wall Street investment banks and the financial crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Real estate agents say beachfront property sales have come to a stop since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill began. Dan Peterson stands in front of his real estate agency and discuss the problem on Thursday, June 10, 2010 in Destin, Fla. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)
Source: The Palm Beach Post
Pet owners have been forced to cut back. Most recently, pet shelters in the affected areas of the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, saw an influx of abandoned animals because their owners couldn't afford to feed them.
In this Tue. Nov.3,2009 photo showing volunteer Denise Kiss, ringing out Bodie's ears after a bath at Daphneyland, a basset hound rescue in Acton, Calif. The recession made no distinction and hit rescues and shelters in states like California, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Arizona hardest because those were the places where the real estate boom busted the loudest. Donations at Daphneyland, the nation's largest basset rescue, are down 40 per cent, the rescue is full, volunteers have had to quit to take a second or third job or move out of the area to find work and bills keep going up. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Source: NYT
Kate Cramer-Herbst cleans out a vegetable box in Detroit, April 10, 2010. Detroit, which revolutionised manufacturing with its auto assembly lines, could once again be a model for the world as residents transform vacant, often-blighted land into a source of fresh food. No city seems to have as much potential for urban farming as Detroit, where land is cheap, empty lots are plentiful, and residents are desperate for jobs. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Immigrant farm worker Defelia Hernandez works in the milking parlor at Gervais Family Farm in Bakersfield, Vt., Tuesday, March 9, 2010. The farm was among five dairy farm operations targeted in a federal crackdown on undocumented foreign farm workers where Clement Gervais says he believed two of his workers cited as unemployable had proper documentation. (AP Photo/Alden Pellett)
Erik Ramfjord is a woofer -- the new millennium version of the travelling hobo willing to work for a meal.
In this photo taken Thursday April 22, 2010, Bonnie the cow is milked by Erik Ramfjord, at the Douglas Ranch in Paicines, Calif., Ramfjord is a member of Wolrd Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, a group with 9,000 members commonly known by a variation of their acronym, woofers. It's kind of an Outward Bound for agriculture, the new millennium version of the travelling hobo willing to work for a meal. (AP Photo/Tracie Cone)
About 10,000 gallons of ice cream were being given away at the former Reinhold Ice Cream factory in Pittsburgh.
People carry armfuls of free ice cream past another pile as they leave the the site of the former Reinhold Ice Cream factory in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 25, 2010. About 10,000 gallons of ice cream were being given away at the factory that is being converted into an oil processing facility. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Contractor Isaac Zimmerle leans on truck in front of a home on which he was building in Chapel Hill, Tenn., after unsuccessful attempts to find a buyer.
Isaac Zimmerle stands leans on his work truck Saturday, Jan. 9, 2010, in front of a home on which he was forced to halt construction in Chapel Hill, Tenn., after unsuccessful attempts to find a buyer. Construction contractors like Zimmerle would seem to be in line to benefit from the stimulus spending. But money for road construction offers little relief to most contractors who don't work on transportation projects, a niche that requires expensive, heavy equipment that most residential and commercial builders don't own. Residential and commercial building make up the bulk of the nation's construction industry. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson)
