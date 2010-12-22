And Happy Holidays To You, Too, British Airways

Snow has paralysed London’s Heathrow airport, wreaking havoc with holiday travel. The snowstorm is obviously an unforeseen circumstance, but in the opinion of at least one ticket-holder, British Airways is continuing the grand airline tradition of falling down on customer service.



The traveller sums up his feelings–and, presumably, the feelings of many–in the note below:



How can it be that a person books a ticket for a flight on Monday December 20, wakes up at 4 to get cracking, reads online that the flight is cancelled (btw, why no email from BA? Do they collect every detail about me save the size of my schlong only to spam me incessant times and places of their choosing?), gets a cumulative 4 friggin’ hours of wait time on hold between code sharers BA and AA, who sullenly lob me from one to the other, and then gets told that he will not get flown out until – De-F*cking-Cember the 24th in the evening, to arrive at 6 AM on the 25th in the UK.

The WTF-ness of it all comes when, after I ask them about finding a seat on another flight (no), or another airline (no), or rolling out an extra plane (my flight was full, so I assume there’s a 777-load of pissed off campers wanting to fly less then 108 hours after their originally promised time) (no), my sister emails me and says, “how about business class”, and I ask them (wearily assuming they’d have tried to find seats in any class for their valued customers at Christmas already) and they say – well sure, we can get you out on the 22nd (just 2 days late – bargain!), as long as you pay $6,750.

Am I just an unreconstructed bolshevik for thinking that there comes a moment when the capitalists have got to stop trying to screw every penny out of their customers, and do something which is borderline decent? Will these folks REALLY send their planes across with empty seats, versus make some folks happy? Do they maybe reckon they’ll get the $6.75k from some desperate dad/granny wanting to see their folk in blighty?

Who knows – but I do know this -from this day forward, I will denigrate BA to anyone who will listen. And you know what, people do listen, and I’m at nine and counting. The bee is just hurtling ’round my bonnet, and he is wicked pissed.

— A BA customer

If British Airways wishes to address the above complaints, we will be happy add their comments below.

