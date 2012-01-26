And Gold Is Back Above $1,700

Gold futures for February delivery settled at $1,700.10, the highest level in six weeks.



The price of the yellow metal started rallying from $1,660 at around 12:30 PM, which was when the FOMC announced it expected to keep interest rates at “exceptionally low levels through 2014.

At 2:00, the Fed released some neat charts, which showed that two of the FOMC members saw no rate hike until 2016.

Photo: FinViz.com

