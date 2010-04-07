And By The Way REITs Are Staging A Monster Breakout

Along with everything else that screams RISK, here’s another asset class staging a monster breakout: real estate. Well, at least the publicly traded version of real estate, the REITs, are hot.



This chart from Doug Short (Dshort.com) is ostensibly technical, but you can appreciate it even if you ignore the heads and shoulders and resistance lines. This area is hot.

Photo: Dshort.com

