Yet Another Ad Network: Kids Edition

GoFish Corp. has launched an ad network for kids and young adults it claims will reach 17.4 million uniques. That’s supposed to make it the third-biggest kid aggregator, behind Disney Online and Viacom’s Nickelodeon. The network includes sites like Miniclip, Cartoon Doll Emporium, and Cookie Jar Entertainment, which controls “The Doodlebops,” “Calliou,” and “Spider Riders.



GoFish says initial advertisers include Disney, Cartoon Network and Build A Bear, as well as Microsoft, Nintendo and Kellogg’s. It needs them to stick around: The ad network is the latest business model for GoFish (GOFH), one of the only Web 2.0 sites to go public. The company started out as your standard video distributor/aggregator, but hasn’t convinced investors that it’s got it figured it out. GOFH shares, which traded at $6 last spring, are hovering around 33 cents.

