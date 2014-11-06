18 Ancient Websites You Won't Believe Still Exist

The old web is a weird, wild, and wonderful place.

That’s why Tim Katlic created the site 404PageFound to uncover and keep track of websites from the early 90s and mid-2000s that are still live online today.

“I had this fascination with Web 1.0 and how quirky it really is, especially in light of how fancy websites are now,” Katlic, only 28 himself, told Business Insider. “At the same time, the old internet wasn’t really that different: Everyone was just trying to be heard back then as well.”

Katlic’s been running the site since 2009. By 2013, 118 of the original 583 sites he featured had been removed.

“It makes you take for granted how fickle a lot of these things are,” he says. “Someone will shut down a server and a site will go offline. In a way, it’s sad to think. The person shutting off the server probably doesn’t know about what half the content on there is. These sites are just sort of floating out there, and that’s why I wanted to document them before they’re forgotten.”

