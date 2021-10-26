Ancient-warfare expert rates 10 more battle tactics in movies and tv

Ancient-warfare expert Roel Konijnendijk rates battle tactics in movies and television for realism.

Konijnendijk discusses the accuracy of infantry formations in “Game of Thrones” and “The Witcher.”

He also analyzes the use of cavalry in “Hercules” and “Outlaw King.”

Ancient-warfare expert Roel Konijnendijk rates 10 battle tactics in movies and television for realism, with scenes from “Game of Thrones” and “The Witcher.” Konijnendijk has a doctorate in ancient history and is a teaching fellow at the University of Edinburgh.

Konijnendijk discusses the accuracy of battle tactics in “Game of Thrones” (2016), starring Kit Harington; “Hercules” (2014), featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; and “The Witcher” (2019), with Henry Cavill. Konijnendijk also comments on the infantry and cavalry formations in “Outlaw King” (2018), starring Chris Pine; “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (2014), with Evangeline Lilly; and “Alexander” (2004), featuring Colin Farrell. He dissects the use of ancient-warfare weaponry in “King Arthur” (2004), “Spartacus” (1960), “Mulan” (2020), and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” (2013).

Watch part one of the video here.

You can follow Roel Konijnendijk here.