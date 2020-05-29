A perfectly preserved Ancient Roman mosaic floor was discovered underneath an Italian vineyard

Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella The floor being unearthed.

A beautiful Ancient Roman mosaic floor was discovered below a vineyard in Negrar di Valpolicella, near Verona, Italy, this month.

An ancient villa had been unearthed there nearly a century ago but the site was left abandoned until last year.

It could date back as far as the 3rd century AD.

The first remains of an Ancient Roman villa in Negrar di Valpolicella in northern Italy were discovered in 1922, and were believed to date back to the 3rd century AD.

However, after the initial discovery, the site was left abandoned until last summer, when a team of archaeologists started excavations again.

Though the team had to stop digging earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, when they resumed last week, they made an incredible discovery.

The town authorities of Negrar di Valpolicella commented on its Facebook page: “After countless decades of failed attempts, part of the floor and foundations of the Roman villa located north of Verona, discovered by scholars a century ago, has finally been brought to light.”

Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella The Ancient Roman mosaic floor.

The floor was found just “a few meters” under the ground, according to the Facebook page. The town shared photos of what they had unearthed on Facebook.

Now they hope to “identify the exact extension and exact location of the ancient construction,” they wrote.

Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella The excavation site.

The town also plans to allow tourists to view the site when possible.

The town’s mayor, Roberto Grison, told local newspaper L’Arena, “We believe a cultural site of this value deserves attention and should be enhanced. For this reason, together with the superintendent and those in charge of agricultural funds, we will find a way to make this treasure enjoyable.”

