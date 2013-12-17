12 Things You Probably Didn't Know About 'Anchorman'

Gemma LaMana / Paramount Steve Carell wasn’t the first choice for Brick Tamland.

Will Ferrell’s big “Anchorman” sequel is out Wednesday.

It’s been nearly a decade since the channel 4 news team assembled on screen.

How much do you know about the original film?

From actresses Christina Applegate beat out for the coveted role of Veronica Corningstone to the real-life journalists who served as inspiration for the two leads, see what you don’t know about “Anchorman.”

