Chrysler Has A New Spokesperson, And He Plays A Mean Jazz Flute [THE BRIEF]

Chrysler is rolling out a new slate of commercials for the 2014 Dodge Durango that will star Will Ferrell as his Ron Burgundy character from the movie “Anchorman.” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” is scheduled to be released in theatres in December.

Subway might not advertise in the Super Bowl this year. The company’s CMO Tony Pace told Ad Age that high demand might make running an ad during the big game too costly.

Thrillist is launching what it is calling tech lifestyle publication called Supercompressor. Microsoft’s Surface tablet will be the primary sponsor of the blog’s launch.

About 50 times more people see tweets about television than write them, according to a new study by Nielsen. The study sought to expand upon existing data, which mostly focused on how many people were tweeting about TV rather than how many people saw those messages.

The pace of technological and social change is causing headaches for marketers who need to reinvent themselves, the New York Times’ Stuart Elliott reports.

Digiday looks at how one adult video website attracts mainstream advertisers for movies like “Don Jon.”

The Houston Rockets have reached an exclusive deal with the Chinese telecom equipment company ZTE to advertise via digital, social media, e-mail, TV, in-game activations, and out-of-home billboards. It is ZTE’s first big direct-to-consumer campaign in the U.S.

A technologist at Roundarch Isobar figured out a way to make the Grand Theft Auto III video game work on Google Glass.

