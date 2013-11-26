This TV Anchorman's Impersonation Of Ron Burgundy Was So Good He Became Part Of The Movie Promotion

For Halloween this year, Boise, Idaho sports anchor Paul Gerke read his entire segment on local college sports as Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell’s gaffe-prone protagonist from the 2004 movie “Anchorman.”

When video surfaced on the internet — of Gerke wearing a fake mustache and spouting Burgundy’s catch-phrases about leather-bound books — his act quickly became a hit, garnering mentions on blogs like Deadspin and more than 3 million YouTube views.

Now, Gerke is starring as Ron Burgundy in a video that also includes Will Ferrell himself. As part of its all-out social media push behind Anchorman 2, scheduled to be released next month, the digital marketing agency Zemoga tapped Gerke to take part in its “Join Ron’s News Crew” series, which allows fans to submit their own videos reading the news as either Ron Burgundy or one of this three sidekicks on the fictional Channel 4 News Team.

Here’s Gerke doing the weather as Ron Burgundy in the Join Ron’s News Crew’s “Top Audition of the Week”:

The audition contest is part of a media blitz that also includes videos of Ferrell riffing on recent news, an online game, and Ferrell’s cross-promotion of the Dodge Durango. For more on what Paramount Pictures and Zemoga have cooked up to promote “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” check out Adweek’s in-depth report.

