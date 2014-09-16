Local Anchorman Tells Viewers He Only Has 4 To 6 Months To Live

Anchorman Dave Benton, of CBS affiliate WCIA-TV in Champaign, Ill., shared some shocking news with viewers last week — that he has only four to six months to live.

“My brain cancer is back,” Benton revealed live on-air. “I’m learning more about what my future holds. Basically, my cancer is back and it’s too big for surgery and radiation. Doctors have told me that I may have four to six months to live.”

“I’ve decided to try a new treatment to slow down its growth,” continued Benton, adding that “the goal here is to have a few more days and to make the best that they can be in the life that I have.”

Benton, who is married with two adult children, said he has taken comfort in his faith during this time.

“As you know, I’m a born-again Christian,” Benton told viewers, “and I know that I’m in God’s hands. I’m at peace and I know that he’s going to take care of the days ahead.”

Watch Benton’s announcement below:

