Will Ferrell And Steve Carell Surprised Fans At Screening Of 'Anchorman 2' Last Night In NYC

Fans who bought a premium super ticket to see “Anchorman 2” two days early in New York City were surprised when stars Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, and David Koechner showed up to introduce the movie.

In addition to seeing the sequel first, fans received a digital download of “Anchorman — Wake Up Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie,” a pre-ordered digital download of “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and $US5 to spend at the AMC concession stand for the purchase of a $US50 ticket.

Looks like it was money well spent.

Watch Ferrell, Carell, and Koechner surprise fans below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.