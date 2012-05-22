Funny Or Die Just Released Another Hilarious 'Anchorman 2' Trailer

If last week’s premiere teaser trailer for “Anchorman 2” left you wanting more, your prayers have been answered.



Funny or Die exclusively released this slightly longer second teaser for the Anchorman sequel.

Essentially, its a clone of the first teaser with an entirely new script. (Don’t act like you’re not impressed.)

Here’s hoping for more of these. Check out the trailer below:



