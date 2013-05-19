Will Ferrell Wants You To Stay Classy In A New 'Anchorman 2' Teaser Trailer

It’s been exactly a year since we’ve seen the first teaser for “Anchorman 2.”



Paramount released the second teaser for the anticipated sequel to the 2004 film, and they’re really not giving anything away.

The trailer is premiering ahead of “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” hits theatres December 20.

Here’s how the official Ron Burgundy Twitter account revealed the trailer online:

Here’s our new “teaser trailer.” I remember when teaser trailer meant getting a lady todrink wine w/ you in a UHaul youtu.be/mZ-JX-7B3uM — Ron Burgundy (@RonBurgundy) May 18, 2013

