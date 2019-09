Finally, the much-anticipated teaser trailer for “Anchorman 2” that’s airing before “The Dictator” has made it online.



Earlier, we brought you a grainy quality version of the teaser. Paramount has upped the premiere teaser for the film’s 2013 release.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

