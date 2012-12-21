There's Finally A Release Date For The 'Anchorman' Sequel

Photo: Team CoCo

Ever since Will Ferrell confirmed Ron Burgundy will return to the news desk in a long-awaited sequel to 2004’s hit, we’ve been waiting for more news about “Anchorman 2.” Sure, we know the entire cast (including Christina Applegate) is returning and that Kristen Wiig is reportedly joining as another love interest for Ferrell; however, we had no clue about a release date until now.



Yesterday, Paramount finally announced “Anchorman: The Legend Continues” will hit theatres December 20, 2013.

There’s no new preview out … yet.

So, for now, settle for this first clip.

Stay classy, planet Earth.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The most successful films of 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.