Kanye West Just Filmed A Cameo For 'Anchorman 2'

@childerscp / TwitterKanye West joins a star-studded cast of cameos on set of “Anchorman 2.”Kanye West has been seen filming a cameo on the set of “Anchorman 2.”



Filming for the sequel, officially titled “Anchorman: The Legend Continues,” has been taking place for the past few weeks in Atlanta.

This past week people have been tweeting images of celebrities on set ranging from Amy Poehler and Jim Carrey to Kanye West today.

According to sightings, it sounds like the crew is filming a huge rival newscaster fight, similar to the huge news brawl that occurred in the first film.

Jim Carrey, Tina Fey, Kanye West & John C Reilly have all been spotted in Downtown ATL filming for Anchorman 2 #EPIC twitter.com/GAFollowers/st… — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 9, 2013

Jim Carrey & Kanye West on the Anchorman 2 set. Is Carrey an ESPN sportscaster? Will he fight Champ Kind? #Anchorman2 twitter.com/MentalityMag/s… — Mentality Magazine (@MentalityMag) May 9, 2013

If West is a newscaster, that’s pretty awesome.

You can view more set photos here.

