Ron Burgundy Is Back In The First Trailer For 'Anchorman 2'

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell and Christina Applegate are reuniting after nine long years for “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”



Kristen Wiig and Meagan Good also make appearances as love interests.

Set in 1980s New York instead of 1970s San Diego, the sequel follows Ron Burgundy and his crew as they attempt to re-charge their news careers with a new 24-hour news channel.

Watch the first official full-length trailer below:

Another version of the trailer will play in theatres ahead of “World War Z.”

