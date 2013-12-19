The Best Part Of 'Anchorman 2' Features A Star-Studded Epic News Team Brawl

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen “Anchorman 2” yet.

Possibly the best part of “Anchorman 2” takes place during the film’s final leg when a multitude of celebrity anchors descend upon a Manhattan park for an epic news team brawl with Ron Burgundy.

We knew it was coming. Leaked set photos teased a big news team fight for months to come.

As enjoyable as the scene is — the build up introducing all the various news anchors may have outshone the actual fight which culminated in a more outrageous, less believable way than that of the first movie.

With a ghost, minotaur, and werewolf in the mix it makes absolutely zero sense, but looked like a lot of fun to film.

Here’s a list of all the celebrities we caught in the epic news fight sequence in order of appearance:

Sacha Baron Cohen: BBC news

Kanye West: MTV news

Tina Fey: Entertainment news

Amy Poehler: Entertainment news

Jim Carrey: Canadian news team

Marion Cotillard: Canadian news team

Will Smith: ESPN

Liam Neeson: History Channel

John C. Reilly: The ghost of Stonewall Jackson (really)

Harrison Ford: news reporter, Mack Tannen

Kirsten Dunst: Trumpet sounder who started the news team fight.

Finally, Vince Vaughn reprised his role of Wes Mantooth of the Channel 9 News team.

Missing from the pack were Ben Stiller and Luke Wilson.

We believe we also spotted Judd Apatow on one of the news teams during the fight sequence.

Bonus celebrities during the movie:

Singer Drake makes an appearance in the first minutes of the film rocking an awesome afro.

Dan Akroyd plays one of Veronica Corningstone’s (Christina Applegate) co-workers.

Notice anyone else? Let us know.

