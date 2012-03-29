Ron Burgundy Has Great News For 'Anchorman' Fans

Earlier today, Deadline.com’s Nikki Finke broke that “Anchorman 2,” the sequel to the legendary 2004 comedy, will be produced by Judd Apatow, be written by Adam McKay, and star Will Ferrell, Steve Carell and Paul Rudd.



Conan O’Brien just tweeted this surprise visit by Burgundy.

“As of 0900 Mountain Time, Paramount Pictures and myself Ronald Joseph Aaron Burgundy, have come to terms on a sequel to Anchorman.”

Here’s the hilarious announcement.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

