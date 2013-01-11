This Web Security Company Just Scored Its 100 Millionth Download

AnchorFree’s Hotspot Shield is a web security product that provides users with software to keep them safe from Internet malware and protect their identities. And now it’s been downloaded 100 million times.



Hotspot Shield pushes users’ web traffic through AnchorFree first, where it is scanned for any malicious code before being delivered to the user.

And since all traffic goes through AnchorFree, its users enjoy access to sites that they might not otherwise have access too. You could stream the BBC in America, for example.

It came to fame during the Arab Spring as protesters used it to get to Google and Facebook without the eyes of their oppressive government seeing anything. That helped it nab a hefty $52 million funding round earlier this year.

As an interesting side note, AnchorFree started off 2012 with about 12.5 million unique visitors but finished out the year with just over 22 million – at this rate, it’s growing faster than Twitter.

