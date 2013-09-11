Anchorage Has Appointed Two Securities Firms For A Potential Dick Smith IPO: Report

Private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Group to manage a potential initial public offering, the AFR reports.

Anchorage bought Dick Smith from Woolworths for $20 million last September. Fund managers have forecast it to be worth $600 million if re-listed on the ASX in 2014.

There’s more on the Fin.

