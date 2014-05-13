A Newspaper Put The Worst Possible Ad Next To A Story About A Woman Who Lost Her Leg In A Bike Accident

The Anchorage Daily News made an unfortunate flub on the front page of today’s paper, which carried a large photo of a woman who had lost her right leg in a bike accident.

Placed right beside the large photo of the amputee in a hospital room was an ad for a company that grinds tree stumps. The headline: “Got Stumps?”

Here’s what it looked like, courtesy of independent media blogger Jim Romenesko:

Romenesko reports that the owner of the stump-grinding company, TBF Services, said the placement was unintentional, and that he booked the ad a year ago.

“Someone wasn’t thinking,” TBF Services owner Carl Bramante told Romenesko.

The photo was part of a front-page feature story about Judy Abrahams, an Anchorage triathlete who is returning to competition after having her leg amputated following a 2006 bike accident.

