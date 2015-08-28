Everyone's obsessed with 'anchor babies' -- here are the facts

The highly contested term “anchor baby” has been thrown around a lot these days. Especially by Republican presidential candidates Jeb Bush and Donald Trump. An “anchor baby” refers to a child born in United States with non-citizen parents. This baby is automatically granted birthright citizenship to the U.S., according to the 14th amendment.

Produced by Emma Fierberg



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.